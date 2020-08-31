Gross domestic product for the second quarter came out. GDP equals private consumption plus gross investment plus government investment plus government spending plus (exports minus imports). GDP fell by 32.9 percent. The 2019 $21 trillion GDP has become $14 trillion, or much less if government borrowing is discounted.
Because of the Wuhan virus, the government cratered our economy by massively shutting down business, entertainment, schools and more. It bolstered GDP by borrowing and spending around $7 trillion. This weakened the dollar by about 8 percent in two weeks, a forerunner of inflation, as is the rise of gold and silver prices to effectively all-time highs the previous week.
Meanwhile, we are fighting a war with communists on two fronts, domestically and China. The domestic communists war in Democratic cities supported by Democrat politicians on the local, state and congressional levels. BLM and Antifa (self-avowed Marxist organizations) are funded through Democrat Party channels (actblue.com) by billions of dollars extorted from big business (Microsoft, Apple, many others).
The Democrat Party has moved left into the communist realm. We are watching an extremely violent couple of percent of our population (Marxists, useful idiots) trying to overthrow our freedom-based system of government and economics, and letting it happen. This is typical of communist revolutions.
The deep state and Democrats (communists all) want more economic shutdown even as they block the use of an effective treatment for Wuhan virus (hydroxychloroquine) to achieve that goal. Countries that embraced HCQ (India, Turkey, Indonesia, Greece, many others) have miniscule death rates compared to those that didn’t (USA, UK, others). The shutdown makes the revolution possible.
God help us.
Peter Jessup
Belton