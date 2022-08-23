Over the past few weeks, there have been many letters written concerning the proposal by the Temple City Council to hire an outside firm to measure, rectify and teach equality to the city, staff, citizens and anyone else who will listen.
Having been born, reared, worked and probably will die here in Temple I want to chime in on this issue. Going to school in Temple in the 1960s and ’70s, there was no debate about equality. My folks raised me to believe everyone was equal, rich, poor, black, white, brown or any color.
To me, education of diversity begins at home. If a city or an area is not diverse and exudes equality, it is a flaw of the human system, not the political system. Has there been many examples of mistreatment of people due to being of a different race, a different lifestyle, or a different political party even? We all know there are some amongst us who have ill feelings toward everyone. Truth be known, probably to themselves.
It is my belief that we don’t need to spend $100,000 to determine equality or teach equality. We have very smart, compassionate, and caring people right here in this city that would jump at the chance to teach and help to change actions of a few.
Dan Wills and I were charged with teaching the first Cultural Diversity training for over 100 Temple PD officers and employees 20-plus years ago. We didn’t need to spend $100,000 to do that.
All we needed was a belief it would make a difference. Temple, use the professionals you have here ... not from some other city ...
Randy Dixon
Temple