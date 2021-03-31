Judge Jeanine Pirro’s harsh description of migrant children as a “lower level of human being” on a FOX talk show illustrates just what I believe is harmful to combating illegal immigration in a dispassionate, reasonable way. We should be clear-eyed, not hard-hearted.
These children are deliberately being smuggled by their families. By-and-large, they are seeking to leave behind poverty, not fleeing from political repression. They are not legitimate candidates for asylum. The vast majority are from impoverished rural Mayan families, who are subsistence farmers. Some of these children already have family members living and working in the U.S., whose remittances are vital to their families back home.
Illegal employment is the magnet attracting these migrants. Not until we put a stop to this practice will the migrants stop coming.
Moreover, I’m sure Pirro’s parents were subjected to similar put-downs. After all they were Christian Arab immigrants from Lebanon (she’s Lebanese not Italian).
Again, wishing you and the Telegram staff good health,
George W. Aldridge
Belton
Editor’s note: Pirro’s comment, which included drug cartels using these children, was prefaced by this: “What we’ve got now is a cartel, who is in the business of bringing young children 2,000 miles, where those children are being abused, they’re being molested …”
“When that sheriff said to me, ‘Jeanine, this is modern-day slavery.’ The bringing of these children into this country, where they will be forever connected to a cartel, is slavery. What we’re doing here is we are promoting a lower level of human being, who will be controlled from other countries.”