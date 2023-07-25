Showers of blessings. I have very often been blessed by kind people. Too often I am neglectful of acknowledging their kindness, but not this time. Unfortunately, I didn’t get their names. I want citizens to know, in this seemingly warped world, caring actions still abound.
Yes I ended up stranded with a flat tire in the parking lot of Dollar Tree in the worst heat of the day. As I waited for my road service provider, several people pulled next to my vehicle to offer help and water. One lovely young lady even offered to change my tire for me — in that tortuous sun and 105 degrees. My heart overflows with gratitude.
Yes, I know how to change a tire. That is something my dear father insisted I learn. However, my physical condition now precludes that action. May God richly bless all these angels.
Connie Swinden
Belton