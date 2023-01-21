Richard Lewis (Jan. 8 edition) and I are on the same page regarding the $1,077,421 purchase of vehicles for the city of Temple.
However, rather than posting in the Telegram, I contacted the city of Temple purchasing department for a definitive answer. I received a satisfying reply from Randi Faust, assistant director of purchasing with the city of Temple.
A formal competitive sealed bidding process was performed and local vendors were contacted about the opportunity to bid. Bids were not limited to Ford models only. Vendors could bid any manufacturer’s vehicle that met the generic specifications provided.
The City Council has the ability to consider a local preference option as long as the bidder’s price is within 5% of the lowest bid received. It appears the bidding process was done within city and state regulations. As far as warranty is concerned, any Ford dealer can provide warranty work on Ford vehicles. Johnson Bros. could possibly make more money performing warranty work than to have received the bid with only a 5% margin of the lowest bid received.
Wayne Heugatter
Belton