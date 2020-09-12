Thank you Michael Garland Hagar. I truly appreciated you thoughtful letter in the Aug. 20 Telegram. I loved the historical information about your ties to the great state of Texas, and I was touched by your sensitivity to all your brothers in arms during the Vietnam War.
My brother also served, and that war affected all my high school and college years.
I do not live in Belton, but I am hoping that the park could be renamed Veterans Park to honor all those who died and who are dying today for this country.
Linda Reynolds
Salado