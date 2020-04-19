To tell people that the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. has now surpassed that of Italy seems frightening and indeed any loss of life from disease is sad. We who value truth are often cautioned against comparing apples to oranges, yet that is just what we do when we use such statistics to give people the impression that people are dying in as large number here in America as they are in the hardest hit places of the world.
I have no desire to make light of the death of even one person. But I invite you to look at the following facts. The population of Italy is 60 million. The population of the United States is 328 million. Using the Associated Press numbers from your recent article, that means that four people in 1,000 have died in Italy, yet just seven in 10,000 have died in the U.S.
It seems that putting things in proper perspective might be more honest and would be reporting the news rather than slanting the news. And we in America would be well-served to think for ourselves before taking everything the major media outlets put out as fact.
M.L. Childers
Temple