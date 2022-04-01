Janis and I were privileged to attend the Belton Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for the fifth phase of the 5.17-mile Belton Hike and Bike Trail. What an accomplishment.
It started as a “dream” in 2001. The long-range Belton plan included incorporating the beauty of Nolan Creek, Belton’s park system, the pristine environment with an environmental friendly, handicapped accessible project. Construction took some 16 years, done in five different phases as various City Councils allocated funds.
Then-City Manager Jeff Holberg was most supportive of a project that turned out to be far beyond original expectations. Special thanks to City Manager Sam Listi for seeing the long-range plan (as amended) through to the current state.
This was possible because of partnerships: TxDot, Belton ISD, the David K. Leigh family, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, businesses and adjoining property owners, and city staffs were most generous to see it through to completion.
Former Mayor Jim Covington worked tirelessly to see that the MLK bridge over Nolan Creek was completed. Federal, state and local partners participated with the city to connect trails from East Belton to North Belton via an anticipated trail along the Loop 121 widening project.
What started as a dream by elected officials could not have been accomplished without a dedicated “all in” by city staff and partners. These are the folks that make things happen for the public good, in a fiscally and responsible timetable as funds became available without incurring any additional debt.
Congratulations to all who made this “signature” project a reality. We appreciate your efforts. We hope thousands of folks will enjoy the project for many years to come.
Bill Holmes
Belton