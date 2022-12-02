Sandra Wiley opened a can of worms with her letter on Dec. 1. I am a Republican and often see cartoons that I don’t like but understand you have to be fair to everyone.
Wiley stated you singled out Pelosi when members of both parties are guilty. This is true but you spare no one when it comes to sharing the news.
Wiley is anxious to see what will happen to President Trump concerning the lawsuits. That sounds like revenge to me. The Democrats have spent more government funds trying to bring down President Trump and have failed at every attempt.
She said the Republican Party will plan revenge. What does she think has been happening for 6 years with the Democrats? They have more revenge in their spine than I thought was possible.
Is she impatiently waiting for a day Democrats will take over Texas and destroy us like the other states run by the Democratic Pary. I pray not.
Thank you Temple Daily Telegram for sharing the news in a diverse way. I look forward to reading my paper every morning.
Lois Bland
Temple