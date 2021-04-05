Saturday, March 20, my husband and I were eating breakfast at Bella Blue. When we finished we asked for the check and the waitress informed us our meal had been paid.
She had no idea who was the good Samaritan and neither did we. I am hoping they will read this so we can thank them for their kindness. We will pay it forward to someone the next time we are eating. Thank you.
All we hear about are the people who are not necessarily good or kind but there are many, many good people like the one or ones we encountered.
Whoever you are may God bless you for your good deed.
Walt and Doris Tomlin
Little River-Academy