Dr. Kirkpatrick’s Dec. 24 letter reeked of condescension and disdain for us unvaxxed, unclean masses. Unfortunately it included half-truths that I wouldn’t expect from a doctor.
N95 masks snuggly fitted offer some protection but most people do not. Blue cloth masks, gaiters and face shields don’t stop airborne viruses. It’s like putting up a chain link fence to stop mosquitoes.
If you choose to wear a worthless mask, it should at least be changed regularly. The gaps due to facial hair or improper fitting should let you know the masks are just for virtue signaling theater.
Doc, we should go to lunch and I bet I can bring more credible research that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine plus zinc has been more effective for fighting COVID than any mask research you can bring, loser pays. Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment by far is the best. Vaccines are proving more and more worthless each passing day. Look at the proclamations Fauci and CDC used to sell the vaccines to the public in the beginning — they lied.
The vaccinated can catch and spread COVID so your irrational fear of the unvaxxed is misplaced. If your family is vaccinated, then why be afraid? Perhaps you know that these vaccines aren’t true vaccines in the traditional sense.
COVID has caused irreparable damage to the patient/doctor relationship because of your blind trust and parroting the CDC recommendations as gospel. Ignoring natural immunity, like mine, further damages your credibility. Viruses weaken themselves with each mutation as omicron is currently proving. If you’re scared of catching COVID, then just stay home.
Richard Lewis
Temple