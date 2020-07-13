Regarding Linda Phifer’s June 29 letter (Other Deaths Deserve Recognition), this is another good example of a racist viewpoint that’s being challenged today. George Floyd’s past record is irrelevant if he had paid and served his time. His death was poor example to her point.
Perhaps it would’ve been better for Linda to use the example of police K9 funerals where the animal is carried in a fancy casket, uniformed procession, a hearse and with a full honor ceremony as if it were a human.
What was missed in Belton’s June 28 courthouse gathering was seeing Belton’s leadership’s failure to step forward.
They could’ve taken that opportunity for questions and offered explanation as to why South Belton receives unequal representation compared to North Belton; why have the same Caucasians continually sat on the city council for over two decades? Why do they get to appoint their friends to sit on ethics commission? Why does much of every committee, commission, board, etc. make-up consist of a North Belton Caucasian majority?
Is it because they don’t have minority friends? Seems like it if they poorly try to explain-away a 20-member committee with two blacks and zero Hispanics.
Joe Trevino Jr.
Belton