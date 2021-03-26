Allow me to inform you how Michael Kunzelman refused to tell you the whole truth in his recent AP article titled “4 Men Linked to Proud Boys,” which appeared in the Telegram on March 20. Maybe the Telegram should conduct more research into AP articles before reprinting them.
According to ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson, who frequently writes on Pat Lang’s website, Turcopolier.com, Enrique Tarrio has been an informant for federal and local law enforcement officials since 2012.
Kunzelman, in the AP article, stated that Tarrio is chairman of Proud Boys. Tarrio’s undercover work for the FBI was verified in a Miami hearing when a federal prosecutor, an FBI agent and Tarrio’s own lawyer admitted that he had helped prosecute several federal cases.
Now, the fact is that Tarrio was conveniently arrested on Jan. 4 for allegedly defacing a Black Lives Matter banner, and held so that he could not participate in the Jan. 6 demonstration. The FBI protected their informant.
This is an old and typical ploy by the FBI, to use informants to infiltrate particular groups who then entice other members to commit illegal, criminal acts. FBI informants have been known to supply government money and weapons to government targeted groups. Anyone embracing the ideas presented within the group and agrees to act is now trapped. Once the suckers are arrested, the FBI can claim it stopped terrorism. That’s how it works.
Noel S. Cowling
Temple