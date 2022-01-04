I have been shopping at our local mall several times over the past years and must admit this place is now in a high state of disrepair.
The ceiling in the food court collapsed months ago and has not been repaired. The entrance has been closed to public access as a result of the collapse. Looking closer there are other areas where the ceiling has collapsed and I would surely question the integrity and safety of the structure.
Additionally, the men’s rooms are both in horrible condition. These units have been non-functional for likely over a year now. Based on my observation and discussion with some of the merchants it appears to me management doesn’t seem to care.
I was told the mall was under contract to have facility repairs made. If so, they need to find a new contractor. The restrooms are so bad I would prefer not to use them at all. It is no surprise that merchants have moved out. If it wasn’t for a core group of faithful merchants this mall would likely close down. They need to reconsider their place and that they are there to serve the community. They need to provide a safe facility for their merchants and shoppers. Unfortunately, I don’t think they are doing either.
Jimmy Ralston
Little River-Academy