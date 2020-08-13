There are about 1,503 publicly sponsored Confederacy symbols across public spaces in the United States. We have protests against the Confederate statues as they are associated with racism and slavery.
George Floyd’s death ignited protests and vandalism that destroyed some of these tributes. Public officials removed some of the statues from communal spaces. The Confederate statue in Belton should be removed as it is a constant reminder of a time when blacks were subjected to widespread discrimination, abuse and racism.
The Bell County Courthouse Confederate statue was erected in October 1916. This period was marked by lynching and heightened racial tension across the United States. In Bell County, two African-Americans were lynched during this period: Henry Gentry in 1911 and Will Stanley in 1915. Thus, blacks do not view the monument as a compassionate memorial; instead, it is a symbol of white supremacy established to intimidate people of color.
The monument’s historical background reminds African-Americans and other minorities of the injustices of the past. Most of them were built at a time when violent persecution and systematic oppression of blacks was prevalent. Accordingly, the statues represent a mindset that has functioned to break America’s fabric for many generations.
Similarly, the monuments appear to promote white supremacy by depicting advocates of racism as the heroes of the country. Thus, moving or destroying some statues will indicate a society ready to commence a new discourse of treating each individual equally regardless of race or class.
Bobby Barina
Temple