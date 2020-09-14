I lived through the polio epidemic in 1947. My classmate as a freshman died of bulbar polio.
People were paralyzed on their legs or arms. One in Temple lived in an iron lung. Nothing but theaters and swimming pools closed. No medicine, no masks, no television to panic people and life went on.
This COVID-19 has been little to life compared to polio. I went to HEB and Walmart without a mask until a few weeks ago. God knows the number of days I will live. I pray daily for people to stop living in fear!
Avis Page
Temple