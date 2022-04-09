Each baby born is brimming with life and boundless potential that will make up Texas’ future. Sadly, babies are more likely to be poor than any other age group, living in families without enough income to meet their basic needs. Many families aren’t aware of programs connecting to resources, daycares and children’s services.
In 2021, major daycares such as First Christian Church preschool closed in Temple, leaving families having to suddenly find quality care for their children. Many families were searching for months in search of a daycare that remained open with constant COVID-19 closures. Many daycares were overwhelmed with the growing number of children. The four Early Head Start programs in Temple remained available to help families in need of care.
Early Head Start is a program that provides comprehensive services to under resourced infants, toddlers and their families with mental health, nutrition and family support services. Children in Early Head Start show positive effects, including enhanced cognitive and language skills and decreased aggressive behaviors.
But access to this critical program is nowhere close to what it needs to be. Before COVID, nationwide, only 7% of eligible children across the country had access to Early Head Start. Now, the need for Early Head Start services is even greater. Right now is an ideal opportunity for Congress to expand access and financing to Early Head Start, a program that helps when poverty hurts. Doing so will ensure that all babies and toddlers have the early experiences they need to thrive.
Hope Calverley
Temple