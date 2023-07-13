Napoleon once said, “In politics, stupidity is not a handicap.” Can we please stop electing stupid people to government positions.
Texas politicians Michael Burgess, Brian Babin and Pete Olson nominated Trump for a Nobel Prize. WOW!
Louie Gohmert wonders if we can change the orbit of the moon or earth’s orbit around the sun to fight climate change. He also thought about the possible identification of marijuana dealers through stolen potato chips. WOW!
Lauren Boebert was arrested for aiding minors who were apprehended for underage drinking and for disorderly driving. She failed to show up twice in court. She said that the people in Venezuela eat dogs because they do not have guns. Boebert could not find Venezuela if she was standing in the middle of it.
Last but certainly not least is MTG. Marjorie Taylor Greene thought that Jewish laser beams were causing forest fires in California. She argued that the Parkland and Sandy Hook shootings never happened. She thought that Hillary Clinton was part of a Satanic cabal that eats babies.
Her latest — stated her TV turned itself on, was hacked and “they” were spying on her. Can we not find normal, stable people? But the most mind-bending concept is that people actually vote for stupid.
Chuck Nissley
Temple