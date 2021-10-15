George Will’s column in Thursday’s Telegram on Robert E. Lee brought back memories of my childhood in Spain. There, King Alfonso XIII was deposed and the Second Republic established in 1931.
Unfortunately, during the few years it lasted a violent conflict between leftists and nationalists persisted. In July of 1936 a Civil War was begun by traditional elements of the Spanish Army, soon to be led by Gen. Francisco Franco. The war lasted three years, ending with the victory of the nationalists, and 500,000 died as a result.
Franco established a dictatorship which continued until his death on Nov. 20, 1975. (I remember that date well because there was no school.)
During his 36 years of rule, many monuments of Franco were erected nationwide, and numerous streets named after him. After his death, a democratic system of government was gradually established.
Over the decades since, statues of Franco have been removed from Spain and streets with his name have been renamed. Liberals and conservatives exist throughout the country as in the past, but the vast majority have no desire to resolve national issues using the bellicose methods of the former dictator.
I would say that the vast majority of our own country’s citizens have the same mindset in this matter as the Spaniards. Why must we continue to publicly honor a major leader of a Civil War in our own country that brought about 1.5 million casualties on both sides?
Robert Worley
Temple