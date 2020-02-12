Jan. 28, I left home to take my sister-in-law to a doctor’s appointment.
The fog was so bad I couldn’t see two feet in front of me. I drove with caution down Fifth Street, thankful I was familiar with the position of the lights because I couldn’t tell if they were green or red until I was right upon them.
I could not believe it as I passed multiple vehicles with their lights off. I am thankful that I didn’t run up on a vehicle that I may have been unable to see in time.
I’m not sure how the police departments handle this but my personal view is that it was a serious issue. I believe it is a disaster waiting to happen. Please if you are one of the drivers who leave their lights off reconsider that decision and turn them on.
You could be saving your life or the life of someone else. I pray that my letter would be a reminder for others to be safe.
Lois Bland
Temple