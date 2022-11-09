In response to Ms. Brindley’s letter of Nov. 2 about the drag-costumed reader at the Temple Public Library, I remind Telegram readers that the Temple Founders Lions Club annual show has had prominent men in our community drag dancing and performing for families with many children in the audience (and sometimes in the show) since before the Great Depression.
The Lions Club has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars (or more) for children’s charities.
Other interactions for children such as plays and ballets include men dressed as women as well as women dressed as men indeed dating back before the work of Shakespeare.
The reader at the library was participating in a presentation by him to the library.
Betsi Chamlee
Temple