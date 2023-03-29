Recently a letter attempted to point out the ways that “schools of choice” were of lower quality when compared to the public school system.
Guidance, scheduling, special programs, advanced leadership were listed as positive enhancements for the public schools, and were not available for the “schools of choice.”
It is not amusing that all the negative reasons for condemning the “schools of choice,” were seen as positive reasons to me. The so-called “schools of choice” are teaching subjects that are more in line with what a student needs to face in the world after graduation.
The reports of the decline in the public schools in comparison to other countries is very disappointing. Politicians say the answer is more money for education. Well, that doesn’t seem to be the answer. How many employees are needed by public schools just to make sure that the school system is following “all” the guidelines set by the government so as to receive funding?
It is alarming for me to read of the percentage of students that don’t graduate from public schools, and the percentage of the ones that do graduate can’t balance a checkbook.
Well, maybe they don’t need a checkbook, as long as they have their father’s credit card.
James D. Fox
Temple