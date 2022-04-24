Rather than wasting gasoline busing migrants and would-be asylum seekers to Washington, D.C., Gov. Greg Abbott ought to transport these undocumented workers to places of likely future employment: slaughterhouses, chicken and meat processing plants, roofing and construction sites, landscape and golf venues, hotels and restaurants, nursing homes and large-scale agricultural enterprises.
That way he could charge potential employers who often clandestinely hire illegals for transportation costs. This would ensure that these migrants are gainfully employed, thus reducing the labor shortage in these industries while increasing remittances sent back to Mexico and Central America, and easing the workload on ICE and other federal agencies.
Sarcasm aside, migrants will keep coming so long as unscrupulous employers continue hiring them.
George Aldridge
Belton