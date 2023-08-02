What is a “woman”? The question was asked of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and she told the Senate committee she couldn’t answer.
Maybe she isn’t a woman; but some 12-year-old girls have experienced womanhood. To bio-men wannabe women, since you haven’t had monthly periods, PMS, abdominal cramps due to those periods, embarrassing stains on clothing and guys teasing you that all your bad moods — must be “that time of month,” then you can’t be a woman.
That magazine claiming “pregnant man” photo was a bio-woman impregnated before taking hormones, because as long as she has a uterus she couldn’t be a man.
In another incident a bio-man claiming to be a woman placed in jail (woman’s jail) impregnated several women because he still had male reproductive organs.
Shame on jail officials who allowed this to happen. No one can be trans-anything as long as you have your reproductive organs! Shame on doctors performing “trans” surgeries should lose their license! Especially on minors!
Regina King
Belton