Misused phrases I never want to encounter again are used to shut down free speech and debate, and to enhance the power of authoritarians.
“We’re all in this together” regarding the pandemic is clearly false. Examples include public sector workers at all levels vs. private sector workers. Government workers have guaranteed paychecks whether they work or not, including teachers. Parents and students vs. teachers. Rioters vs. churches and synagogues. Big business vs. small businesses. Republicans vs. the Democrats, who failed to support financial relief bills and cheated in the last election with stay-at-home balloting. Free marketers vs. the socialists/communists who champion small business lockdowns. Red state vs. blue state economies.
Nor do we “follow the science” regarding the pandemic. Hydroxychloroquine, a proven therapeutic for the China virus, was politically suppressed early in the pandemic. Science says masks, economic lockdowns and social distancing don’t work. The current massive outbreak proves this.
Science says the virus doesn’t spread outdoors, but sports are canceled. Science says children are largely immune, yet we see schools shuttered. Science says the current PCR COVID-19 test gives a multitude of false positives, yet it’s widely used and believed. The CDC just admitted that its methodology has miscounted COVID fatalities by at least a factor of four.
Science says lockdowns kill more people than the virus, yet nobody cares. Science says that someone killed in an auto accident didn’t die from COVID, yet is counted as such anyway.
Enough already!
Peter Jessup
Belton