Allow me to remind you about the 1992 Wolfowitz Doctrine. Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz, during the George H.W. Bush presidency, promulgated an imperialist plan for U.S. global domination including unilateralism and pre-emptive military action to suppress the threat of economic and military potential from Russia and any other nation from rising to superpower status.
Have Russia and China become that threat? Russia economically no, but militarily yes. China economically yes, but militarily not yet.
Now, let us consider this COVID virus scenario. Is this a scam to test and/or prepare our inadequate for-profit health care system for the horrors brought about by thermonuclear warfare? Are these crazed warmongers, such as Rapture Pompeo and others from the dark side, considering pre-emptive military acts against China and Russia? If so, that would quickly become thermonuclear.
Are we unaware of or have we forgotten the destruction, death, and suffering caused by fission type nuclear bombs? The recent 75th anniversary of the un-necessary bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki sort of slipped by unnoticed. One should understand that nuclear fusion type bombs are hundreds of times more powerful than those dropped on Japan.
The Creator of the Universe has endowed each and every human with the power to think and reason. Let us use those powers.
Noel S. Cowling
Temple