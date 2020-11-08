There are a lot of nice considerate people in Temple. For anyone who knows me, I believe they would say I am considerate of other people. I just experienced a situation that made me realize not all people believe we all should be considerate of others.
As I was waiting for the car that had just pulled out of a space — the second on my left. I had just said “thank you, Lord” for a close parking spot, since I am 92 years old and walk with a cane.
A little Cube car came sailing through the first space into the one I was going to take. I motioned to the lady would she back up into the space she had just driven through. She shook her head “No.”
She motioned there was a vacant space on my side about three cars down, so I took it. I walked to tell her I was having to wait to pull in and she could have backed into the space she had come through. She refused to lower her window or even look at me.
This happened at HEB on Sept. 28. Some day she will be old and experience kindness by others, instead of callowness she displayed.
I have had people — young and old, male and female — who have offered to return my cart, after I unloaded it. So, I remind myself those people outnumber the rude ones.
Mildred Wade
Temple