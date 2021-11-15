Mr. Cowling recently said “we have all witnessed the growth of financial and political power of global monopolies…”
He wonders “who gets the blame for what has happened in our beloved nation and world?” He gives us the names of several Democrats who have been in office for more than 20-30 years. That would leave one to believe that only the Democrats in office for so long are to blame for all our problems.
I cannot help but wonder how Mr. Cowling forgot to include the following long-term Republicans including Mac Thornberry of Texas, who has been in the US House for 25 years. Let’s not forget Republicans Jim Inhofe (25 years in the Senate), Frank Lucas (25 years in the U.S. House), Don Young (47 years in the U.S. House), Chuck Grassley (39 years in Congress), Jim Sensenbrenner (41 years in the U.S. House), Richard Shelby (33 years in the Senate), Hal Rogers (39 years in the U.S. House), Chris Smith (39 years in the U.S. House), Fred Upton (33 years in the U.S. House) and of course Mitch McConnell (35 years in the Senate).
I am sure that all these Republicans were just an oversight by Mr. Cowling.
Nancy Glasscock
Temple