America has “forsaken the LORD God of our fathers,” “forgotten (His) name, ... and stretched out hands to a strange god” (Judges 2:12, Psa 44:20 KJV). Compare the first prayer of Congress with its opening prayer this year.
Sept. 7, 1774: “O Lord our Heavenly Father, high and mighty ‘King of kings, and Lord of lords,’ who ... reignest with power supreme ... over all ... Governments; look down in mercy ... on ... our American States ... Direct the councils of this ... assembly ... That … truth ... justice, religion, and piety prevail ... amongst the people ... And crown them with everlasting glory in the world to come. All this we ask in the name and through the merits of Jesus Christ, Thy Son and our Savior. Amen.”
God answered our founding fathers with “a great and mighty nation” (Gen 18:18).
Jan. 3, 2021: “Give us peace ... peace even in this chamber ... We ask it in the name of the monotheistic god, Brahma, and ‘God’ known by many names by many different faiths. Amen and awoman.”
Three days after this blasphemous prayer, the halls of Congress were overrun with great tumult! God who “increaseth the nations and destroyeth them,” “is not mocked” (Job 12:23; Gal 6:7). “I ... will be jealous for my holy name” (Ezek 39:25).
The Bible says, “There is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus” (1 Tim 2:5). “Thou shalt worship no other god” (Exod 34:14). “Jesus saith ... no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6).
“All nations that forget God ... shall be turned into hell” (Psa 9:17). “These things saith the Amen, the faithful and true witness” — “Jesus Christ” (Rev 1:5; 3:14).
Michael W. Ellis
Belton