Each reading of news causes me to give thought to whether our homeland is at risk. Political dissension has deeply damaged our respectability. We are experiencing competing visions on every level, at every front. Allegations, controversy, dissension, discord … these are a few of our unfavorite things, often motivating extreme actions.
There is a reasonable expectation of checks and balances imperative to unity in our cities and these United States. We are living in a time when an exceptionally rich exchange of information is made available to us, yet nearly all is completely void of the unbiased versions. The resulting civil discord affects one and all. Becoming a nation of transgressors can never be the solution, yet here we are enduring frequent scenes of violent behaviors. The protests mostly referred to as “peaceful” become street riots. An inalienable right? No. Violence is unlawful and serves only to degrade; to violate one’s own dignity and integrity.
Inalienable rights, ethical conduct, human dignity are values that we as a nation prize. Can we protect and advance those values? Only upon mindful observance of the moral principles on which America was founded can we sustain civility. We must undergo a fundamental repositioning — for our dominant culture to bring strong consensus to regenerating morality. Our nation will surely prosper if only we will pledge allegiance to moral and civil imperatives.
Linnaea Bosiacki
Temple