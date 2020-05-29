Letter to the editor Dickson’s photos enjoyed May 29, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I can’t begin to tell you how much I enjoy the photographs by Nan Dickson. What a great addition to the paper and a true artist.Pat Jodoin Belton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nan Dickson Pat Jodoin Artist Photos Telegram Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images Articles31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bell County since FridayUPDATE: Four new infections bring Bell coronavirus count to 278; recoveries jump by 15 to 1654,500 Bell landowners protest property appraisalsCity of Belton employee tests positive for COVID-19 as 31 new cases announcedUPDATE: Three Belton employees test positive for COVID-19 as Bell cases rise to 324Dr. Steven D Allen, age 62, of Houston, Tx died TuesdayOde to Little Joe: Grammy winner’s biography tells singer’s inspirational storyEdwin (Ed) Green, age 75, of Westphalia died MondayTemple, Belton water parks still closedFive new infections raise Bell coronavirus count to 314 Images Featured Print Ads The Parrot Imports Dietz McLean Optical Cakes • Cupcakes • Mini Bundt Cakes • Gelato • Froyo WC Tractor Family Pet Clinic Legacy Dental GARLYN SHELTON - MEMORIAL DAY SPECIALS! The City of Belton Fat Boy's Bar B Q OUR STORE IS OPEN AND READY TO SERVE YOU! Surface Source COMMERCIAL PROPERTY Pieces by Jo ladies boutique Temple College Human Resources CiCi's Pizza - DINING ROOM