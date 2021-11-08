After reading the newspaper front page, I turn to PolitiFact to see what foolishness people have fallen for now. Sometimes my ox gets gored, but it’s clear too many people are accepting at face value all sorts of outrageous claims, many of which appear on some social medium like Facebook, Instagram and the new right-wing varieties.
These platforms are excellent vehicles for spreading the lies. Most recently Politifact listed, and debunked, incredible beliefs many have about the COVID-19 vaccine. Do some background exploring before getting sucked in by these clearly false claims and lies before you send them on.
Don’t spread the falsehoods. In virtually all cases a little background checking will reveal how bogus the claims are.
Ben Liles
Salado