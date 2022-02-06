It’s been a long time since I have been in an area where I can see the millions of stars in the heavens. Ground lights fade out that vision and I truly miss seeing that sight.
Most nights I can only see the Evening star and a couple of others. Maybe that is prophetic for the times we are in where God’s Light seems to shine less and earthly desires and objectives overshadow His will for our lives.
Obviously, the more development on earth, the more ground light, but that does not, must not, be allowed to deter the growth of our love and obedience to our creator and Savior, Jesus Christ, and our ability to shine our Light on our fellow man, woman and child.
May the choices we make every day bring honor and glory to HIM. If not to Him, to whom are we giving our power to love one another?
Becky Garth
Temple