Just when you thought those cancel culture social justice warriors had done it all, looks like they’re coming after our church hymnals next. You know, the people who look back long and hard for flaws in the history of statues, monuments, naming of buildings and sports teams, etc.
Seems they’re looking at the most revered hymn in all Christendom, “Amazing Grace.” Yes, it was written by reformed slave ship captain John Newton, and it troubles them. So is it going to be removed from our song books, never again to be sung or played in church or at funerals?
Apparently there’s no end to the cancel culture movement until sane and responsible individuals draw a line in the sand and declare, “Enough is enough,” Some changes were justified and needed. Others like the one mentioned here is over the top and who knows what’s next.
Harold E. Reagan
Rockdale