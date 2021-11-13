I just have to say something about Peter Jessup’s letter to the editor concerning COVID-19 vaccinations. The Telegram is doing a great disservice to the people of Bell County. That kind of dangerous, inflammatory, non-fact based information has no place in our community.
Shame on the Daily Telegram. The scientists have spoken loud and clear about the need for all of us to do our part and get the shots. Enough of conspiracy theories and falsehoods. Let us do our part for this great country.
Harry Spencer
Temple