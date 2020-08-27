In the future, I ask that your editorial staff be mindful of how you depict women, especially women of color, and those of us women who are running for office.
The recent political cartoon caricature of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris being depicted as a billy club is inexcusable. Women are not objects. We are people who deserve and demand equal respect. The cartoon is disgusting. Its implications are sexist and also racially charged. I am offended and disappointed.
In America, more than half of all those who vote are women. As the majority of voters, we inform ourselves by reading newspapers, among other forms of media. Your published depictions of us matter to women and should matter to you, too. We are your mothers and grandmothers. We are your daughters and sisters and aunties and nieces. Some of us work as Telegram reporters and writers. We are watching, listening, reading, and we vote.
On Aug. 18, we marked the passage of the 19th Amendment. Our nation celebrates 100 years of Women’s Suffrage. Having to admonish and expose your willful disrespect of women at this time in our history is shameful.
I’m reminded of a question I asked my students each year: “Who is the first person you need to respect?” They would name parents, the principal or God. “In truth,” I would tell them, “you must respect yourself first. If you do that, you will be able to respect others.”
When the Telegram publishes a cartoon of any woman being treated as an object, to be used by a man, you embarrass and demean your staff and your newspaper. It shows how little you respect yourselves. You can and must do better.
Irene Andrews
Nolanville
Editor’s note: This letter is one of a number of letters received, including form letters, regarding the cartoon published in the Telegram on Aug. 13. The meaning of this cartoon was interpreted by some totally different than our interpretation. The quote from Theodore Roosevelt, “Speak softly and carry a big stick,” expresses our thoughts that having a strong, intelligent leader beside the president in the White House would be a tremendous asset and this cartoon showed that person to be an intelligent, experienced black woman. The same would have been true of any highly qualified individual chosen. It is regretful that this cartoon was depicted and interpreted by BLAQ2C as being racist and sexist. Of course, this was not our intent.