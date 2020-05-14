First I want to send out kudos and a job well done to my fellow health care workers and first responders as well as the grocery store stockers. I am a Boy Scout and a minor doomsday preparer so I had a three month’s supply of all of the absolute necessities.
I do however go to the grocery store every week and get fresh items and other things needed for general use like cleaning supplies, paper goods and quick meal things like Hamburger Helper, etc. On my weekly trips I noticed something that probably no one else has noticed since this COVID-19 stuff began
Once the in-store stock of hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes at all of the local H-E-B and Walmart stores were gone, the stores did not restock those items. When all of the in-store stock of toilet paper and paper towels was gone, 99 percent of the toilet paper and paper towels they tried to restock are their own name brand merchandise. Thanks to the checkout clerks and stockers and shame on the stores.
Willie Capps
Temple