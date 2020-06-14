Thank you for bringing balance to the views presented in the Temple Daily Telegram. For years those of us who hold a conservative political philosophy have put up with the liberal Associated Press articles and many others.
I have been amused that the liberals are now finding fault with the newspaper over one political cartoon depicting CNN with the symbol of the Communist Party of China. I watch CNN occasionally and it is obvious to an objective mind that their news and commentary is favorable to the Communist Party of China and is most definitely anti-Trump. The cartoon in question exposes that bias.
I mean no disrespect, but I don’t think the professionals at the Telegram need Mr. Robert E. Burke telling them how to do their job and which writers to print and which to censor. The fact that both sides of the political spectrum are disgruntled tells me you are doing a good job. Truth, free speech and fairness are qualities I hope always remain as the guiding principles of our local newspaper.
Nell Brindley
Temple