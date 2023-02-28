A reply to “Constitution Ignored.” I have read our Constitution and find that there exists ambiguous language pertaining to an invasion or assault of any kind not specifically by immigrants.
Article IV, Section 4 (U.S. Constitution) Guarantee Clause:
“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive against domestic Violence.”
The interpretation of the word invasion has so many definitions that it becomes a case-by-case situation that lends itself to numerous scenarios and endless rhetoric.
We the people must remember that The Framers wrote the Constitution to meet the needs of the people at that time, and it is increasingly difficult to adapt to our current times … difficult but reasonable, not impossible. That is not to say that the Constitution has no value, it does and always will. But like all documents worthy of reading, following, and studying, we the people must know the text, discuss the text, and democratically understand and apply the text. It was written with inclusive sentiment that must be revisited regularly by all stakeholders.
So, before we make blanket statements, that only serve to harshly categorize, incite anger, or judge a large group of people, let’s do our research and get the facts … before we simply restate someone else’s beliefs. Do your homework, formulate educated opinions, choose your words carefully and judge not lest ye be judged …
Rose Werner
Belton