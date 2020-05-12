Hospital workers, senior care workers and first responders are to be commended for their outstanding service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their hard work and courage goes beyond the call of duty. I am also quite impressed with the rank-and-file workers of this great nation. They have followed the guidance given to them by their government and have shoulder the burden bravely.
I wish I could say the same about the leaders of our country. On both sides of the aisle, they have failed the workers of this great country. They ordered the members of the service industry, retail industry and whatever they have classified as a nonessential worker to stay at home. However, they failed to provide an adequate safety net for these hard workers.
The hard-working people of this country should not have to go to food banks to feed their families or stress over being evicted from their homes. When the government ordered the workers to stay home, it should’ve had a plan to ensure our working citizens could provide for their families. Food, clothing, shelter and medical care for those out of work should’ve been the priority. Instead, the government passed an incentive package. Many Americans who have not been financially impacted by the pandemic are going to be receiving checks costing billions of dollars. Meanwhile, millions of American families are suffering.
It may be too early to tell for sure; however, I believe we could have kept many of our nonessential businesses opened by having them practice the same social distancing as required by essential businesses.
Ray Olson
Temple