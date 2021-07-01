This past month I had the opportunity along with seven other Boy Scouts from Temple Troop 101 to attend SeaBase camp in Islamorada, Fla.
Our experience included rowing 5.5 miles to Munson Island where we kayaked, fished and snorkeled. Before our departure, we were required to pass a swimming test, and we were trained on how to use safety gear and safety strategies appropriately. All this seemed reasonable since we were in the open and unfamiliar waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
All this reminded me that water safety is important regardless of where the activity happens. While Lake Belton is familiar to people in our area, it still poses the same risks as maneuvering in open water. In fact, the recent flooding caused debris to collect. This debris can tangle a swimmer. Being around any water has the potential to turn a fun day into a tragedy.
Even though our local lakes and swimming pools seem safe and familiar, all water is dangerous. Before a water day at the pool or lake, take swimming lessons and a first aide class. While enjoying the water, watch out for others, especially children. One person needs to be out of the water constantly scanning the water’s surface. Never swim alone. Wear approved flotation devices. Floaties make you feel safe, but they are not. Stay hydrated. Water makes you feel cool, but being dehydrated can cause confusion and cramping. Swim only in designated areas. Boats and swimming can be a dangerous combination.
We are blessed to have recreational areas where we can enjoy water activities. Please remember to be safe and responsible.
Caleb Fowler
Temple