Remember how Democrats change the name of things when people catch onto what the old names mean? Change the name to obscure the lies. An example is the Democrat party has gone from liberal to progressive to socialist. At least the latter is truth in advertising.
You all know what critical race theory, CRT, is. Not long ago it changed to ESL, emotional social learning, where kids are taught what they should feel by progressive teachers. Now in schools and workplaces it has become DEI, diversity equity inclusion. These are all the same concepts by different names. Shakespeare said, “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” This racism “rose” is the opposite of sweet.
Abortion became pro-choice and now “our bodies, our choice.”
Global cooling became global warming, now climate change.
Illegal aliens became illegal immigrants then undocumented people and now just plain immigrants.
What next? Will a straight Democrat become a woke non-LBGT person?
There are many more examples. This trend is sometimes called the Overton window. The choice of words determines the debate. The window’s edges frame the extremes of the debate and the window never changes size, but it does change position. As a debate moves politically leftward, so do the boundaries within which debate is allowed.
The current political debate boundaries are all left of center. The majority of Americans are politically right of center and therefore are not allowed into the debate at all. Conservatives are ostracized almost entirely.
Peter Jessup
Belton