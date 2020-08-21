I read Mr. Jackson’s July 29 letter about statues. He brings up some very good points. However, I disagree in removing these parts of our history.
The Confederate statues were to men who led our forefathers into battle in the Civil War which was a very big part of our history. We were a part of the Confederacy in Texas. Few owned slaves and most did not believe in slavery.
However, you cannot change history by removing reminders of it. Perhaps if Santa Ana and the state of Mexico had owned Texas or occupied it for some time, they may have erected a statue to him near the Alamo. The city of San Antonio had and has a large Mexican population.
We teach in Texas history class the battle of the Alamo and that we were defeated. We also go on to teach the battle of San Jacinto where we defeated Santa Ana and won our independence. Keep our history alive. Statues can be thought-provoking and great teaching tools for us to use with our small kids when they question them.
Marc Scheel
Temple