Sunday, Feb. 21, after the ice storm we were on South 31st Street in line to turn into HEB. An elderly disabled vet and his older dog was holding a sign for the man asking for help. Quite a few cars ahead of us were rolling down windows to give help. When we got to the man to give him some money “it took two seconds” to hand him the cash the truck behind us honked and motioned go on because we briefly stopped a second to help.
This is just plain rude! I’ve been living in Temple all my life and it’s sad to see how ungrateful people are becoming to help someone in need.
Someday it might be the person in the truck needing help. It seems now greed and selflessness are becoming the normal over people’s safety and need for assistance. May God help us all to see how sad this is.
James Bowen
Temple