I read with interest the recent Marc Thiessen column about the recent success of the SpaceX launch that he called a “testament to the power of American free enterprise.”
I was reminded of a conversation I had a couple of years ago with my son, a Boeing employee and mechanical engineer. When I asked what he thought about privatization of such contracts, he replied that it depends on one’s level of risk tolerance. Redundancy of testing adds to cost.
If SpaceX wins a bid based on price and something unforeseen happens causing the rocket to explode, Elon Musk will lose a few billion dollars and move on. If Boeing cuts corners on testing simulations and an accident happens, government-funded contracts will cease, not to mention the worse tragedy of lives lost if it is a manned launch. While I applaud capitalism, Mr. Thiessen needs to be careful about what he wishes.
Terri Matthew
Temple