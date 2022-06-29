Whatever happened to: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country?”
Members of our government are at it again. They are dying to give away money we do not have. The president wants to forgive $10,000 in student loans per individual. Some members of Congress want to forgive even larger amounts, and people in the streets are demanding that all student loan debt be forgiven. I guess inflation isn’t bad enough.
The individuals who have received student loans were high school graduates, most of them 18 years old and had qualified to attend an institution of higher learning when they applied for the loan. They had families, teachers and counselors to advise them. They should have realized the financial burden they were taking on.
Not all these students lived Spartan lives while in college. Many of them had cars and smartphones. Many of them took vacations during spring breaks. Some took vacations to exotic locations.
If the government is going to forgive billions of dollars in student loans, what are they going to do for the majority of Americans who do not have student loans? Forgive their mortgages and car loans? After all, you cannot do for one child without doing for the other children.
There currently are some things individuals can do to earn student loan forgiveness. They can serve in the military, work for a qualified nonprofit, teach in the inner city or serve in an approved AmeriCorps Program. Perhaps they should consider one of these options before asking the rest of us to pay for their education. Perhaps the government should get out of the loan business.
Ray Olson
Temple