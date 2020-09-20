Let these days pass for America, I pray. The days of no work, no job, no wages, and no civility but given to fear, pestilence, anger, hate and violence are like striving after a wind.
Is it not O Lord, that the romance, delicacy and beauty of democracy is unique to America? But why are these politicians, media, fascists, and anarchists alike destroying the gift of democracy to people? Why do the politicians make us believe there are donkeys and elephants in America, but not Americans? Why are we to dance to the cruel tunes of conceit, guile, indecency and fear by the media and politicians to gain wealth and popularity?
Lest we forget, righteousness upholds the nation, and on the other hand seed of hatred will soon beget doom for all of us. I pray that Americans will vote their conscience — truth over lies, freedom over tyranny, reason over emotion, fairness over injustice, and love over hatred and intolerance.
May the Lord lead us through the path of forgiveness and love, and make America a beacon of light, hope and decency.
Swaminadham Midturi
Temple