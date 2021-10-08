Some states’ legislative bodies read proposed legislation before it can be voted upon. Some states require multiple readings.
The intent is, among others, to assure legislation content is known to those considering it and the public. The Texas Legislature uses first and second readings as part of its process though only “captions” from bills introduced are read, not entire contents. More’s the pity.
Given that reading proposed legislation becomes public record, it gives the “press” an opportunity to know contents of proposed laws and report on them. One might opine that today’s press is so jaded and politically one-sided that such access is moot, but that is no good argument against the practice.
In an age when the norm is, “We have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it,” it would be a wondrous gift to the American people if the practice were required of Congress.
Imagine how much hidden “pork” might be known and what evils lurk within proposed infrastructure legislation.
Robert Hutchins
Temple