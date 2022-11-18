A letter from Mr. Liles of Salado bears an answer. He gives Texas Gov. Greg Abbott credit for a clever idea with sending illegals to New York, Chicago, etc., but he wants us to consider the cost and “unintended consequences.”
He speaks of a recent analysis that shows the cost of transporting these illegal immigrants to be “millions” of dollars. That’s plural. He didn’t say how many millions nor did he say the source of this recent analysis. Perhaps he found it on one of the social media sources.
Mr. Liles did give credit to the plus side of Abbott’s plan by saying the illegal immigrants would easily find jobs in their new home.
I don’t know the actual cost of transportation for a very, very small percentage of the illegals, but let us compare whatever the real cost to the cost of keeping them in Del Rio, El Paso and other crossing parts of Texas. Yes, here in Texas by the hundreds of thousands with little hope for jobs. How about that cost to the Texas taxpayers?
He then added that the “unintended consequences” would be to encourage more illegal immigrants to flow across our southern border.
I don’t think that any extra motivation to cross our open southern border will increase the flow.
Remember, Mr. Liles, the cities that they were sent to advertised they are welcome. Some folks can’t see the forest for the trees.
James D. Fox
Temple