The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.
The lieutenant governor puts a price on those who don’t agree with him. That in itself is everything against democracy. It’s never perfect. There is no right or left. Out of many, one. We are still one.
We were one at our nation’s birth. We were one when the world was at war twice. We will still be one after that, only if we can get our squabbles aside.
The future is what we make for generations to come. Let it be a good one. Not of right or left, but of good. The care of ourselves, the care of the world. They look to us to be leaders. We cannot see that the problem in our country is we don’t want broccoli, we want pizza.
Evil prevails when good men do nothing. Let us ... not think of us as against each other. Them or they. The union our fathers forged may be imperfect. But we have a chance to show democracy can work. Republicans, Democrats. Even those outside the two-party system. We have nothing if we don’t honor ourselves. We are a nation of one, from immigrants who came from Ellis Island, to cowboys from Texas. We all have that reason to be better. It’s the right thing to do.
Kyle Fino
Temple